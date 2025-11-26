Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 56,615 Shares of Nutanix $NTNX

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,101,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,615 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $84,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Stock Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $58.77 on Wednesday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.80 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The business had revenue of $670.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Nutanix’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nutanix has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $267,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Securities set a $76.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

