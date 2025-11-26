Legal & General Group Plc Has $71.07 Million Stock Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 609,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,924 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $71,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 187.7% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLDR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.92.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $108.96 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.35 and a 52 week high of $189.74. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

