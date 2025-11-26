Contrasting Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.9% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Plug Power shares are held by institutional investors. 26.6% of Pioneer Power Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Plug Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Power Solutions and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Power Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Plug Power 6 6 5 1 2.06

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Power Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 161.71%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $2.80, indicating a potential upside of 43.38%. Given Pioneer Power Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pioneer Power Solutions is more favorable than Plug Power.

Pioneer Power Solutions has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Plug Power”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Power Solutions $31.75 million 1.27 $31.85 million ($0.46) -7.89 Plug Power $676.17 million 4.01 -$2.10 billion ($2.37) -0.82

Pioneer Power Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plug Power. Pioneer Power Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Plug Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Power Solutions and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Power Solutions 105.23% -11.16% -6.82% Plug Power -292.84% -90.22% -50.27%

Summary

Pioneer Power Solutions beats Plug Power on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments. The Electrical Infrastructure Equipment segment provides electric power systems that help customers effectively and efficiently protect, control, transfer, monitor, and manage their electric energy requirements. It also offers e-Bloc power systems, power systems, and circuit protective equipment related products. The Critical Power Solutions segment provides power generation equipment maintenance, repairs, remote monitoring, and equipment services, and EV charging solutions. This segment offers suite generator on a truck and power generation equipment, and repair, maintenance, and support services. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. serves utility, industrial, and commercial markets. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc. develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power. It also provides electrolyzers, a hydrogen generator for clean hydrogen production; liquefaction systems that provides liquid hydrogen to customers; cryogenic equipment for the distribution of liquified hydrogen, oxygen, argon, nitrogen and other cryogenic gases, including trailers and mobile storage equipment; and liquid hydrogen, an alternative fuel to fossil-based energy. The company sells its products through a direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

