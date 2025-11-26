Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.3333.

CGBD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th.

Shares of CGBD opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1 year low of $11.55 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 30.18%.The firm had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.61 million. Analysts forecast that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.9%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.59%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGBD. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 41,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

