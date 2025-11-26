iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,072,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $196,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $951,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,554,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.99. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $80.14 and a 52-week high of $102.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4714 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

