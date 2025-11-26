Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS Shares Sold by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 44.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 70.8% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Up 4.9%

ACLS opened at $82.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.94. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $102.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 17.69%.The firm had revenue of $252.42 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.80.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

