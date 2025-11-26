JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $203.61 Million Stock Holdings in Rambus, Inc. $RMBS

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Rambus, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,180,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 467,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $203,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 162.5% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Rambus by 1,386.0% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Meera Rao sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.99, for a total value of $66,599.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 29,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,329.39. The trade was a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $642,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 30,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,459.12. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 29,227 shares of company stock valued at $2,714,940 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Rambus from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research upgraded Rambus to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.14.

NASDAQ RMBS opened at $92.45 on Wednesday. Rambus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.18). Rambus had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $178.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Rambus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Rambus, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

