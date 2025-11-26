Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $292.50.

Several research firms have commented on LFUS. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Baird R W raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $252.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Littelfuse has a one year low of $142.10 and a one year high of $275.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.34 and its 200-day moving average is $242.56.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Littelfuse had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $624.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 1,666.7% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

