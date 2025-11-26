Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Royal Gold by 548.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

RGLD opened at $192.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.39. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.67 and a twelve month high of $209.42.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $250.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.11 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 56.24% and a return on equity of 13.30%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $261.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Raymond James Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

