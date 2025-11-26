17,181 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. $OII Acquired by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 11,380.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,985 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at about $168,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 10,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average of $22.41. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $30.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business had revenue of $742.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oceaneering International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Oceaneering International Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Further Reading

