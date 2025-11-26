OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Zacks Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,325 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 458.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,998 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OceanFirst Financial stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. OceanFirst Financial has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.77.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 14th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $93.08 million during the quarter. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.02%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

