Magnetar Financial LLC Has $366,000 Stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. $AMR

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 4.4% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,815 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 12.4% during the second quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 2,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $158.73 on Wednesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.41 and a 52 week high of $255.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.35.

Insider Activity

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $526.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.77 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 2.09% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $154.68 per share, for a total transaction of $8,198,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 734,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,618,183.16. The trade was a 7.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMR. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMR

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.