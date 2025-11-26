Innventure (INV) & Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Innventure (NASDAQ:INV – Get Free Report) is one of 258 public companies in the “Technology Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Innventure to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Innventure and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Innventure 1 0 2 2 3.00 Innventure Competitors 1187 2517 5140 292 2.50

Innventure presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 155.47%. As a group, “Technology Services” companies have a potential upside of 26.32%. Given Innventure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Innventure is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

56.0% of Innventure shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.7% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Innventure shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Technology Services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Innventure and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Innventure -18,877.40% -29.39% -23.32% Innventure Competitors -393.49% -647.33% -14.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Innventure and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Innventure $1.22 million -$78.19 million -3.63 Innventure Competitors $1.31 billion $24.76 million 0.62

Innventure’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Innventure. Innventure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Innventure has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innventure’s rivals have a beta of -15.10, indicating that their average share price is 1,610% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innventure beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Innventure Company Profile

Innventure Inc. founds, funds and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure Inc., formerly known as Learn CW Investment Corporation, is based in ORLANDO, Fla.

