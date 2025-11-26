Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in Open Text Corporation $OTEX

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,689,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,246 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Open Text were worth $49,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTEX. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 5,649,818 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,754,000 after acquiring an additional 789,013 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Open Text by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,151,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $281,447,000 after purchasing an additional 639,514 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 75.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,335 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,307,000 after purchasing an additional 619,527 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,876,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,299,000 after buying an additional 492,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Open Text by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,467 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,490,000 after buying an additional 323,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $33.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Open Text Corporation has a 1 year low of $22.79 and a 1 year high of $39.90.

Open Text Dividend Announcement

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Open Text had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 8.43%.The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Open Text Corporation will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 57.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities cut Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Zacks Research raised Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.42.

About Open Text

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

