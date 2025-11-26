Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 687,015 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust $KRG

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,036,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 687,015 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $46,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,416,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,549 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,960,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408,442 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,879,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,183,000 after purchasing an additional 40,017 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,838,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,615,000 after purchasing an additional 459,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at about $70,071,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Shares of KRG stock opened at $23.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $28.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $205.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.82 million. Kite Realty Group Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.090-2.110 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.88.

Insider Activity

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 50,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,546.70. This trade represents a 48.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

