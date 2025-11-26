Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in AAR Corp. $AIR

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $57,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in AAR by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in AAR during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in AAR in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AIR shares. Zacks Research downgraded AAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of AAR in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AAR currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.33.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 38,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $3,211,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,141 shares in the company, valued at $21,721,773.50. This trade represents a 12.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIR opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. AAR Corp. has a 12 month low of $46.51 and a 12 month high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.03.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AAR had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.01%.The firm had revenue of $553.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

