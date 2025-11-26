Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 223,759 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. $CAH

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 249.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 313,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,759 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $52,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,175,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,983 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4,935.9% during the first quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 946,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,434,000 after purchasing an additional 927,950 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 92.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,679,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,063,000 after buying an additional 807,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $106,065,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $213.78 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.60 and a 12-month high of $214.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.75 and a 200 day moving average of $162.14.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 74.45%. The business had revenue of $64.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Cardinal Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.650-9.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5107 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $185.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.57.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

