Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stake in Essential Utilities Inc. $WTRG

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,150,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,255 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $42,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,407,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,340,000 after acquiring an additional 693,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,734,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,313,000 after purchasing an additional 173,319 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,488,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,679,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.7% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,544,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,517,000 after purchasing an additional 68,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE WTRG opened at $39.57 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc. has a one year low of $33.18 and a one year high of $42.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $476.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be given a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTRG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Baird R W cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.57.

Read Our Latest Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.