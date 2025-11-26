Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $43,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.
In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $891,093.76. This trade represents a 59.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
