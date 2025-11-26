Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Stake Cut by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 139,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $43,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-On in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-On during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap-On by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On in the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-On alerts:

Snap-On Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNA opened at $340.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 4.40. Snap-On Incorporated has a 52 week low of $289.81 and a 52 week high of $373.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Snap-On Increases Dividend

Snap-On ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 21.08%.During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Snap-On’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.14. Snap-On’s payout ratio is currently 51.18%.

Insider Transactions at Snap-On

In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 3,831 shares of Snap-On stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.28, for a total value of $1,292,119.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,642 shares in the company, valued at $891,093.76. This trade represents a 59.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNA. Wall Street Zen raised Snap-On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Snap-On from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-On from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap-On currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNA

Snap-On Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.