SPX Technologies, Inc. $SPXC Stake Lifted by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 301,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,263 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPX Technologies were worth $50,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $890,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 794.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 12,546 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies during the second quarter worth about $3,322,000. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPX Technologies

In related news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. The trade was a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up from $212.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday, October 27th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SPX Technologies from $182.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

SPX Technologies Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $215.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.05. SPX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $233.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.24. SPX Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $592.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SPX Technologies, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Technologies Profile

SPX Technologies, Inc supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

