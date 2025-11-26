CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,849 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $44,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 7.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,388,000 after buying an additional 117,199 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,505,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,223,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CommVault Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 632,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $99,718,000 after purchasing an additional 36,601 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $123.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.64 and a beta of 0.68. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.33 and a fifty-two week high of $200.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $448.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

CVLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of CommVault Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on CommVault Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Zacks Research downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CommVault Systems from $189.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.10.

In related news, Director Allison Pickens sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.89, for a total transaction of $122,744.10. Following the sale, the director owned 5,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $918,979.74. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 15,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total value of $2,713,584.44. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,787,704.37. This trade represents a 17.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,954 shares of company stock valued at $9,611,898. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

