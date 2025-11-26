Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 311,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,179 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $43,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in American Water Works by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Water Works by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,627,000 after purchasing an additional 94,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

American Water Works Stock Down 0.8%

AWK stock opened at $130.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.74 and a 1-year high of $155.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Research analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.8275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 58.17%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

