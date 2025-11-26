Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 144,225 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,225 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Toast were worth $46,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Toast by 1,383.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast by 2,356.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Toast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $33.27 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $49.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.83 and a 200-day moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Toast from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Toast from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 7,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $268,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 898,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,949,771. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 6,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $232,206.80. Following the transaction, the executive owned 69,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,781.92. This trade represents a 8.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 49,759 shares of company stock worth $1,769,270 over the last 90 days. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

Featured Stories

