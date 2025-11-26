17,802 Shares in Smithfield Foods, Inc. $SFD Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Smithfield Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFD. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smithfield Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Smithfield Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Smithfield Foods in the first quarter worth $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smithfield Foods during the second quarter worth $67,000.

SFD stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Smithfield Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $23.42.

Smithfield Foods ( NASDAQ:SFD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. Smithfield Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.05%.

In other news, Director Hank Shenghua He bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,750. This trade represents a 12.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keller D. Watts purchased 3,833 shares of Smithfield Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.25 per share, for a total transaction of $89,117.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,425.25. This represents a 5.40% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 1,831,753 shares of company stock worth $42,588,257 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SFD. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Smithfield Foods from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price target on shares of Smithfield Foods and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Smithfield Foods from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research cut Smithfield Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Smithfield Foods in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smithfield Foods has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.31.

Smithfield Foods, Inc produces and markets a variety of fresh meat and packaged meats products both domestically and internationally. The Company operates in four segments: Pork, Hog Production, International and Corporate, each of which consists of a number of subsidiaries, joint ventures and other investments.

