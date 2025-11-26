Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,800 Shares of Incyte Corporation $INCY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.6%

INCY stock opened at $105.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Incyte Corporation has a 1-year low of $53.56 and a 1-year high of $109.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. The company has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.61. Incyte had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Incyte Corporation will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Heeson sold 3,074 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $289,017.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 29,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,238.82. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheila A. Denton sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $60,613.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,033.84. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,227 shares of company stock worth $396,327. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Incyte from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.85.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

