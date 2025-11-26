Geode Capital Management LLC Has $40.46 Million Stock Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,908,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,770 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $40,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 200.5% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $9.38 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -234.38 and a beta of 1.78. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.41 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $232.83 million during the quarter. DigitalBridge Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 4.14%. Analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised DigitalBridge Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded DigitalBridge Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalBridge Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

