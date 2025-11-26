Otis Worldwide Corporation $OTIS Shares Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,860 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,594,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,639,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,360,000 after purchasing an additional 543,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,632,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,694,000 after purchasing an additional 494,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Wolfe Research set a $109.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,961.32. This trade represents a 53.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE OTIS opened at $88.44 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $106.83. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.17.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

