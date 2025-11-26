Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Wingstop Inc. $WING

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,944 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wingstop by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 737,369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $248,302,000 after purchasing an additional 334,583 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Wingstop by 4.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,009 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 36.0% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 4,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $19,164,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the second quarter worth approximately $364,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WING shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $400.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Wingstop from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $363.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.96.

Wingstop Stock Up 8.3%

Wingstop stock opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. Wingstop Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $388.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.45.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $175.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.10 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. Wingstop’s payout ratio is presently 19.54%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

