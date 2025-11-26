Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Stake in Dayforce, Inc. $DAY

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Dayforce were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dayforce by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Dayforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Dayforce by 8.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Dayforce by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Dayforce by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,637 shares during the period.

NYSE DAY opened at $69.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Dayforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.01 and a 52 week high of $81.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Dayforce ( NYSE:DAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.19). Dayforce had a negative net margin of 7.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $481.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dayforce, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Samer Alkharrat sold 3,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $221,622.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 117,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,084,375.70. This trade represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Everett Mcdonald sold 1,912 shares of Dayforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $130,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,945,939. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,179 shares of company stock valued at $5,219,460. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Dayforce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group cut Dayforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Dayforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Dayforce from a “strong sell” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Dayforce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.36.

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

