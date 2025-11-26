Handelsbanken Fonder AB Boosts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 11,336 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $906,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,398,480. This trade represents a 6.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Dunne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $707,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,510.56. This represents a 13.88% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 168,168 shares of company stock worth $13,917,670 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Cowen assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.63.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $84.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.97%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

