Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 44.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 133.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, GK Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000.

OLLI stock opened at $123.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200-day moving average of $126.60. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.15 and a one year high of $141.74.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $679.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.03 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.760-3.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLLI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.31.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. This represents a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James J. Comitale sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $275,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,520. This trade represents a 45.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 128,890 shares of company stock worth $17,057,659. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

