Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Stock Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. $MKTX

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.1% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,585,000 after acquiring an additional 24,606 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,141,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.4% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 680,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,118,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess by 329.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 618,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,904,000 after purchasing an additional 474,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 64.8% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 402,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research raised MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $180.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarketAxess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.91.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

MKTX stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $266.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.18.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $208.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.59 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 51.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.59, for a total transaction of $298,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,062,180.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,494 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.32, for a total value of $276,868.08. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 67,681 shares in the company, valued at $12,542,642.92. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

