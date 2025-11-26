Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Stake in IonQ, Inc. $IONQ

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in IonQ were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONQ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 15.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,767,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,257,000 after buying an additional 3,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Amazon Com Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,705,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 15.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,422,000 after purchasing an additional 705,301 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the second quarter worth approximately $28,860,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,193,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on IonQ from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on IonQ in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, insider Paul T. Dacier sold 4,175 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $185,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 114,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,757.60. The trade was a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Masi Niccolo De sold 16,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $715,728.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,444,658.40. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 213,622 shares of company stock worth $9,620,896 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IONQ opened at $47.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.74. IonQ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($3.14). The company had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.99 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 1,836.32% and a negative return on equity of 127.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 221.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. IonQ has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

