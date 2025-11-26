Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF $ITB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,893,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,241,000 after buying an additional 343,527 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $119,774,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 421,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,900,000 after acquiring an additional 43,557 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 407,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,965,000 after acquiring an additional 41,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 399,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,006,000 after acquiring an additional 64,877 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.63. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.31. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.71 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

