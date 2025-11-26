Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in TMC the metals company Inc. $TMC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,509 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TMC the metals were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its position in TMC the metals by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135,038 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TMC the metals by 35.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,946,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 766,167 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the second quarter worth $1,980,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TMC the metals by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 146,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TMC the metals in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Erika Ilves sold 1,591,485 shares of TMC the metals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $9,182,868.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,145,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,219.84. The trade was a 58.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of TMC the metals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TMC the metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TMC the metals from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMC the metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.42.

TMC the metals Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TMC opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.71. TMC the metals company Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.01.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts expect that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TMC the metals

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the Clarion Clipperton Zone of the Pacific Ocean.

