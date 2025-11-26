JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Stake Increased by Slagle Financial LLC

Slagle Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.6% of Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 314,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,091,000 after acquiring an additional 305,320 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 18,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,498,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannon Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cannon Advisors Inc. now owns 13,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $303.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $825.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Loop Capital set a $310.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.38.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

