Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April $DAPR

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (BATS:DAPR – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Uptick Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter worth $221,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VestGen Investment Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000.

Shares of BATS DAPR opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. The company has a market cap of $259.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.41. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $38.01.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (DAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAPR was launched on Apr 16, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

