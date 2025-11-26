Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 25,046 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. $HYT

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 25,046 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 10,460.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.0%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

