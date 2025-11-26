Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation $STC

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 93.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 311,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 2,735.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 17.2% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 44,842.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Stewart Information Services stock opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.96. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.39 and a 52 week high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.22. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $791.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Stewart Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report).

