SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Bruker Corporation $BRKR

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 205.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 377.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Bruker by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Bruker by 1,354.5% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 63.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, Director John A. Ornell sold 6,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $243,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,268. This trade represents a 15.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $114,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,016. This represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bruker Trading Up 3.7%

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.26. Bruker Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.53 and a 52-week high of $64.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.31%.The company had revenue of $860.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Corporation will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Bruker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

