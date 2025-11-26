Intech Investment Management LLC Sells 26,415 Shares of Enviri Corporation $NVRI

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Enviri Corporation (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,415 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Enviri worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Enviri by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,755,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,299,000 after buying an additional 1,008,706 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enviri during the first quarter worth about $23,275,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after purchasing an additional 189,000 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Enviri by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 396,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Enviri by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 254,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,423 shares during the period. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Enviri stock opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.85 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Enviri Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $18.74.

Enviri ( NYSE:NVRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Enviri had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $574.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.60 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Enviri has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.740–0.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at -0.260–0.130 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enviri Corporation will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Enviri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Enviri in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

