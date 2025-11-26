SG Americas Securities LLC Has $574,000 Holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) by 64.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,373 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Leonardo DRS were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Leonardo DRS during the first quarter worth $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Leonardo DRS during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Leonardo DRS from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leonardo DRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leonardo DRS

In other Leonardo DRS news, COO John Baylouny sold 8,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.69, for a total transaction of $370,534.89. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 106,007 shares in the company, valued at $4,631,445.83. This trade represents a 7.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Dippold sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $806,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,450,436.10. The trade was a 24.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,261 shares of company stock worth $1,654,006. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Leonardo DRS Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of DRS stock opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day moving average is $42.12. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.17 and a 52-week high of $49.31.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $960.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.79 million. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 7.43%.Leonardo DRS’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.070-1.120 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Leonardo DRS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Leonardo DRS Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

Recommended Stories

