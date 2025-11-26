Intech Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Intech Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 56.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,961 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 117,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,590,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,938,000 after purchasing an additional 133,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price target (down previously from $61.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.37 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.42. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $40.98 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 1.33%.The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. Research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 83.27%.

About Archer Daniels Midland



Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

