James Bernau Buys 4,121 Shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) President James Bernau purchased 4,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $10,673.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 374,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,957.59. This trade represents a 1.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Stock Up 5.8%
WVVI opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $7.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.54.
Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.35 million for the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 2.58%.
Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Willamette Valley Vineyards has an average rating of “Sell”.
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc produces and sells wine in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct Sales and Distributor Sales. It primarily offers Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc, Sauvignon Blanc, Gruner Veltliner, Rose, Brut, Brut Rose, and Riesling branded wines under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat branded wine under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, Tempranillo, Malbec, The Griffin, and Viognier branded wines under the Griffin Creek label; and Brut, Brut Rose, and Blanc de Blancs under the Domaine Willamette label.
