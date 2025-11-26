Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Acquires 3,915 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. $DNLI

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.79, a quick ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $26.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 target price on Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

Denali Therapeutics Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

Further Reading

