Jonathan Feldman Sells 7,259 Shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Feldman sold 7,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $22,502.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 51,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,499.90. This trade represents a 12.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Stock Up 6.5%

NASDAQ:FLWS opened at $3.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.91. 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $207.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.28.

1-800 FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.24). 1-800 FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800 FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,425,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 611.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 73,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in 1-800 FLOWERS.COM by 405.4% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 56,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut shares of 1-800 FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 1-800 FLOWERS.COM presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $7.50.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

