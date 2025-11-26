Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 33,286 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. $IDYA

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,113,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $44,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 180.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, New Street Research set a $30.00 price target on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.95. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.45 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $1.45. The company had revenue of $207.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

