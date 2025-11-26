SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 501,984 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $CRNX

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,984 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $124,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,078.20. This represents a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total value of $716,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,021,911. This trade represents a 41.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,350. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $60.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

