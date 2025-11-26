SG Americas Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Imperial Oil Limited $IMO

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,445 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Imperial Oil by 88.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth $87,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at $229,000. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.3%

Imperial Oil stock opened at $97.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.83. Imperial Oil Limited has a twelve month low of $58.76 and a twelve month high of $101.01.

Imperial Oil Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 31.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IMO shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, August 4th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. TD Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $115.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.