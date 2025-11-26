SG Americas Securities LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Murphy Oil Corporation $MUR

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUR. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in Murphy Oil by 3,989.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,186 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Murphy Oil by 1,710.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 148.1% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on MUR. UBS Group raised their price target on Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.50.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

NYSE MUR opened at $31.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $34.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.62.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $440.08 million for the quarter. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 10.20%. Analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy Oil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.65%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

